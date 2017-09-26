Trending now

Photos

What's hot this week in theaters: Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Movie review: ‘It’ is ‘Stand By Me’ with a killer clown
Movie review: 'Ninjago' doesn't click like previous Lego movies
Movie review: ‘American Assassin’ takes a different approach
Movie review: 'Battle of the Sexes' serves up a too-timely story
Movies

What's hot this week in theaters: Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Browse the trailers and reviews for this week's new releases and box office hits from weeks past before planning your trip to the movie theater.

Local businesses

Print ads

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS HOSP SERV CL - Ad from 2017-09-24
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS HOSP SERV CL - Ad from 2017-09-24
TRADE SIU ATHLETICS CENTER - Ad from 2017-09-24
TRADE SIU ATHLETICS CENTER - Ad from 2017-09-24
SOUTHERN ILLINOISAN PROMOTIO - Ad from 2017-09-24
SOUTHERN ILLINOISAN PROMOTIO - Ad from 2017-09-24
COLDWELL BANKER IN CARTERVILLE - Ad from 2017-09-23
COLDWELL BANKER IN CARTERVILLE - Ad from 2017-09-23

Latest Local Offers