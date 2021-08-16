0 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $34,900

Fix it yourself or hire it done. Remodeling was started on this home a few years ago. Some windows and wiring were replaced. The lower level of the house was torn out and framed to accommodate an open floor plan, including a living area, kitchen, master BR, bath and laundry room. Rooms can be finished to meet your needs. House sits on almost one-half acre. The owner is also selling the house to the south (EB438960) as well as 2 four acre tracts (EB439531, EB439177). Owner will consider selling these properties as a package or individually.