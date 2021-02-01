020421-agt-calendar
Ford Motor Co. has confirmed plans to cut production and temporarily lay off more UAW members at the Chicago Assembly Plant.
The Fuller Dome Home in Carbondale is now home to several artifacts that belonged to the inventor who taught at SIU in the 1960s, including more than 3,500 books, Eames chairs and ceramic foo dogs.
According to federal authorities, a man allegedly connected to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was arrested in Marion Tuesday.
For more than 20 years, MBI Worldwide, a company started in Herrin, has been giving employers the information they need to make good hiring decisions.
John Kabat is a unicorn in the pork business. He is one among an increasingly small number of independent producers not contracted with a larger hog company. He keeps all aspects of his operation local.
When Brianna Hanks went to the Murphysboro City Council meeting Tuesday evening to be part of her boyfriend’s promotion ceremony, she did not know she would end up playing a bigger role in the meeting.
Mathew Wade Capsel was released from custody as his case proceeds for what prosecutors describe as his attack on Guard members at the U.S. Capitol.
Southern Illinois health departments have advice for those seeking COVID-19 vaccinations — be patient.
Cheerleader sues Northwestern University, says she was groped and harassed by drunken fans, as officials sought to ‘cover up’ her complaints, lawsuit alleges
When Hayden Richardson transferred to Northwestern University for her sophomore year, she hoped that joining the cheerleading team would provide a sense of community and excitement at an unfamiliar school.