020921-agt-calendar

Ford Motor Co. has confirmed plans to cut production and temporarily lay off more UAW members at the Chicago Assembly Plant.
Robbie Stokes remembers the ghosts of Hangar 9 and Shyrock. On Shyrock: I get an eerie a feeling when I'm alone in that venue. I often feel it, 103-year-old building that it is, and because I literally grew up on our gorgeous campus in Carbondale.
“Women need to recognize they are just as at-risk for heart disease as men." On National Wear Red Day, a day to highlight the Go Red for Women Movement, Linda Walker of Benton is a good example of why the movement started.
MARION — On a rainy, chilly Monday night in January, TJ Cowan hunkers down over a bellowing roasting machine to measure out the perfect amount…
Residents are divided on a recent proposal to add a police resource center at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in northeast Carbondale.
Doctors have been warning that the first vaccine dose can have a kick to it. People are now reporting that the second dose can cause more side-effects than the first. Here's why.
Southern Illinois health departments have advice for those seeking COVID-19 vaccinations — be patient.
A judge in Williamson County on Jan. 14 ordered Herrin School District No. 4 to put $2.7 million back into its capital projects fund after it misused sales tax money that under state law had to be earmarked for facilities projects.
Here to bring rare, hip houseplants and custom-made pots and planters to Southern Illinois is Muddy Roots Collective, a business venture between Murphysboro natives Nancy Childers and Allison Klaine-Cagle.