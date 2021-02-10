021121-agt-calendar
Robbie Stokes remembers the ghosts of Hangar 9 and Shyrock. On Shyrock: I get an eerie a feeling when I'm alone in that venue. I often feel it, 103-year-old building that it is, and because I literally grew up on our gorgeous campus in Carbondale.
“Women need to recognize they are just as at-risk for heart disease as men." On National Wear Red Day, a day to highlight the Go Red for Women Movement, Linda Walker of Benton is a good example of why the movement started.
MARION — On a rainy, chilly Monday night in January, TJ Cowan hunkers down over a bellowing roasting machine to measure out the perfect amount…
Residents are divided on a recent proposal to add a police resource center at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in northeast Carbondale.
Doctors have been warning that the first vaccine dose can have a kick to it. People are now reporting that the second dose can cause more side-effects than the first. Here's why.
A Louisiana woman who’s gone viral on TikTok and Instagram is considering a lawsuit after using Gorilla Glue spray adhesive in place of hair spray.
An Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman he took hostage at gunpoint last year during a bank robbery that led to a police standoff.
Thanks to a donation from an anonymous community member, Marshall Browning Hospital administration and board of directors broke ground on a new emergency department addition on Monday afternoon.
Mayor William McDaniel said he feels like the city of Metropolis got a shot in the arm on Tuesday when Honeywell announced it would reopen the Metropolis Works plant.