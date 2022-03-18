031922-letters

Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month

March is Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month and it gets very little attention in the media. It is the most common physical disability.

Cerebral palsy a neurological disorder that affects the brain causing difficulty in movement. It can be mild, affect one side of the body, or severe. I have severe cerebral palsy and I can’t physically take care of myself at all. I didn’t breathe for 40 minutes after I was born and they almost gave up on me. I was in the NICU for a couple weeks and I wasn’t expected to live.

I am 40 years old with my Master’s Degree in early childhood education. I am trying to get my children’s book illustrated. I hope that it will help educate children and their families. I hope it will give children like me hope.

The pandemic has been so hard for people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. People with cerebral palsy are high risk due to the muscles in our mouths, throats, and core that negatively affect swallowing and breathing. Even though I have become a “shut-in,” I truly try not to think about what I can’t do. It’s a bit harder, but this is not something that I choose to feel sorry for myself.

I want to be seen as a competent person who has unique needs. I still have to prove that I am a competent person because some people automatically assume that I am intellectually disabled.

May people understand that we’re valuable members of society.

Stephanie Cox

De Soto

It’s better than no gas

To the Editor:

Anyone remember when there was no gasoline? In 1973 the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided that they would stop oil sales to the West because of a war in the Middle East.

Gas was around $0.75 per gallon, but there was “no gas” signage at every pump. There were gasoline thieves. People had to buy locking gas caps. Desperate motorists would follow tanker trucks to gas stations and line up for blocks. OPEC had outpriced our producers, causing most oil production in America to grind to a halt. Since then, we have become one of the world’s top producers. So, don’t complain too much. The whole world is under stress, and trust me, $5 gas is better than no gas.

William O’Shea

West Frankfort

I’m very concerned

To the Editor:

I am responding to articles by Mike Baltz being published in the Carbondale/Murphysboro Times about the Shawnee National Forest. The one regarding watershed management is particularly concerning.

The Forest Service has an abysmal record on this subject. As an example I urge you to go to this site: https://photolangelle.org/2019/05/shawnee-national-forest and learn the true story of one such project, the Lee Mine Project in Hardin County, May 2019.

In violation of the Service’s standards, this logging project was allowed to clearcut (“Shelterwood Harvest/Hardwood Restoration” in Forest Service language) 681 acres of the SNF, during songbird nesting season, in an unusually rainy spring. All the young hardwood trees that the Forest Service says it wants to restore were destroyed in this “harvest.” The photos are saddening and sobering. Logging in rain destroys forest soils, creating deep ruts and muddy run off into local waterways. The watershed of Big Creek, a “Zoological Area of the Forest,” and a candidate for Wild and Scenic Waterways, was definitely NOT PROTECTED by the Forest Service.

Now the Service is planning a similar project in the watershed of Lake Kinkaid, the drinking water supply for Murphysboro, with the addition of applying glyphosate, a known carcinogen, and other herbicides to control the overgrowth of invasive species which the removal of the forest canopy will unleash.

I am deeply concerned about the effect this misguided project will have on my drinking water, and the recreational value of Lake Kinkaid. To learn more: https://www.shawneeforestdefense.info. We need the SHAWNEE NATIONAL PARK.

Jan Thomas

Murphysboro

