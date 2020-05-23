052420-agt-hickory

Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association
Two-man Total Team Net
1st Place
A Flight: Bill Crain and David Foster, Total Net Score 75, B Flight: Tim Fink and Charles Bean, Total Net Score 68, C Flight: Bill Borgognoni and Randy Sutton, Total Net Score 80, D Flight: John Stercznski and David Ullman, Total Net Score 82.
2nd Place
A Flight: Dom Cittaddino and Dick Daesch, Total Net Score 76, B Flight: John Martinko and Bud Shook, Total Net Score 78, C Flight: Jerry Pfaff and Lee Adams, Total Net Score 82, D Flight: Ray Lichliter and Roland Person, Total Net Score 85.
3rd Place
A Flight: (Tie) Jeff Doherty and James Wachter, Terry Pearcy and Mike Chalem, Total Net Score 78,
4th Place
A Flight: Pete Pirmann and Dave Armstrong, Total Net Score 80.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!