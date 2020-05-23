052420-agt-hickory
0 comments
agate

052420-agt-hickory

  • Updated
  • 0

Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association

Two-man Total Team Net

1st Place

A Flight: Bill Crain and David Foster, Total Net Score 75, B Flight: Tim Fink and Charles Bean, Total Net Score 68, C Flight: Bill Borgognoni and Randy Sutton, Total Net Score 80, D Flight: John Stercznski and David Ullman, Total Net Score 82.

2nd Place

A Flight: Dom Cittaddino and Dick Daesch, Total Net Score 76, B Flight: John Martinko and Bud Shook, Total Net Score 78, C Flight: Jerry Pfaff and Lee Adams, Total Net Score 82, D Flight: Ray Lichliter and Roland Person, Total Net Score 85.

3rd Place

A Flight: (Tie) Jeff Doherty and James Wachter, Terry Pearcy and Mike Chalem, Total Net Score 78, 

4th Place

A Flight: Pete Pirmann and Dave Armstrong, Total Net Score 80.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chris Rhymer
Obituaries

Chris Rhymer

  • Updated

CARBONDALE — Chris Rhymer, 43, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home.

Darrin Patrick
Obituaries

Darrin Patrick

  • Updated

MARION — Darrin Patrick, 49, of Webster Groves, Missouri, formerly of Marion, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, May, 7, 2020, in Pacific, Missouri.

Obituaries

Greg Anthony Crews

  • Updated

MURPHYSBORO — Greg Anthony Crews, 55, of Murphysboro, passed away at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence in Murphysboro.

+2
Andy Shoemake
Obituaries

Andy Shoemake

  • Updated

HERRIN — Andy Shoemake, 70, of Herrin, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:04 p.m. in Herrin Hospital.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News