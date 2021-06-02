060321-agt-hickory

 Skip to main content
Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association

1st Scott Miller Memorial Tournament 

Flight A

Gross: 1st (tie): Dom Cittadino and Pete Pirmann, 3rd: Stan Curtis, 4th: John Washburn

Net: 1st (tie): Dave Armstrong and Terry Wylie, 3rd: Tim Fink, 4th: Fred Isberner

Flight B

Gross: 1st: Mike Chalem, 2nd: Terry Pearcy, 3rd: Neal Foland

Net: 1st: Dave Koster, 2nd: Dan Lane, 3rd: Mike Janulis

Flight C

Gross: 1st: Lyle Shapiro, 2nd: Jeff Doherty, 3rd: John Sterczynski

Net: 1st: Ed Jones, 2nd: Everett Rushing

Flight D

Gross: 1st: Jim Moake

Net: 1st: Rex Duncan, 2nd: John Mackenbach

Skins: Jeff Doherty #4, Dave Armstrong #7, Lyle Shapiro #9

Closest to Pin: Terry Wylie #4, Dom Cittadino #8

Longest Putt: Pete Pirmann #3

Longest Drive: Dave Armstrong #5

