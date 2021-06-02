060321-agt-hickory

Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association
1st Scott Miller Memorial Tournament
Flight A
Gross: 1st (tie): Dom Cittadino and Pete Pirmann, 3rd: Stan Curtis, 4th: John Washburn
Net: 1st (tie): Dave Armstrong and Terry Wylie, 3rd: Tim Fink, 4th: Fred Isberner
Flight B
Gross: 1st: Mike Chalem, 2nd: Terry Pearcy, 3rd: Neal Foland
Net: 1st: Dave Koster, 2nd: Dan Lane, 3rd: Mike Janulis
Flight C
Gross: 1st: Lyle Shapiro, 2nd: Jeff Doherty, 3rd: John Sterczynski
Net: 1st: Ed Jones, 2nd: Everett Rushing
Flight D
Gross: 1st: Jim Moake
Net: 1st: Rex Duncan, 2nd: John Mackenbach