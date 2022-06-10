061122-agt-ontheair

Saturday, June 11
TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane, FS1
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPNU
8:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN2
1 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped), FS1
3 p.m. — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, Colo. (Taped), NBC
3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., FS2
6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., FS1
BOXING
10 p.m. — WBO Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo (Super-Middleweights), New York, ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas at North Carolina, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN
11 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: East Carolina vs. Texas, Greenville Super Regional, Game 2, Greenville, N.C, ESPN2
11 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va., ESPNU
12 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn., ESPN
1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Louisville, College Station Super Regional, Game 2, College Station, Texas, ESPN2
2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Southern Miss., Hattiesburg Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU
8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Auburn at Oregon St., Corvallis Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2
8:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UConn at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m. — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women's), Eugene, Ore., ESPN
FISHING
8 a.m. — Sport Fishing Championship: The Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, Biloxi, Miss., CBSSN
GOLF
6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden, GOLF
9 a.m. — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa., GOLF
11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, CBS
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., GOLF
4 p.m. — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa., GOLF
7 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped), GOLF
9 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped), GOLF
HORSE RACING
10 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
2 p.m. — Belmont Stakes Prep: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., CNBC
4 p.m. — The 154th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., NBC
6:15 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MEN'S LACROSSE
5 p.m. — PLL: Atlas vs. Cannons, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN2
7 p.m. — NLL Finals: Buffalo at Colorado, Game 2, ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m. — UFC 275 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Kallang, Singapore, ESPN2
MLB
3 p.m. — Oakland at Cleveland, FS1
6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco, FOX
9 p.m. — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Diego (Game 2), MLBN
NHL
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 6, ESPN
MEN'S RUGBY
7:30 a.m. — Premiership Playoffs: Harlequins at Saracens, Semifinal, CNBC
7:30 p.m. — MLR Eastern Eliminator: New York at Atlanta, FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
11 a.m. — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group B, Dublin, FS1
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Poland, Group D, Rotterdam, Netherlands, FS2
2 p.m. — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte FC, ABC
TENNIS
4 a.m. — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
5 a.m. — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m. — World of Athletics Diamond League: The Golden Gala, Rome (Taped), CNBC
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m. — New Jersey vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala., NBC
5 p.m. — Houston vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., USA
RADIO
AUTO RACING
1:15 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series at Sonoma, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
Sunday, June 12
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN
9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped), CBSSN
10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped), CBSSN
12 p.m. — FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 4, Emilia-Romagna, Italy (Taped), CNBC
12 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Road America, Elhart Lake, Wis., NBC
3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., FS1
BOWLING
4 p.m. — PWBA: The BVL Classic, Rockville Centre, N.Y., CBSSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN
12 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN2
12 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN2
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN2
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU
9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Auburn, Corvallis Super Regional, Game 2, Corvallis, Ore., ESPN2
CYCLING
8:30 a.m. — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Solaison, 85.4 miles (Taped), CNBC
GOLF
6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden, GOLF
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., GOLF
12 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., CBS
12 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis., GOLF
4 p.m. — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Final Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa., GOLF
7 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped), GOLF
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
3:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Detroit, MLBN
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Boston at Seattle (Joined in Progress), MLBN
6 p.m. — NY Mets at LA Angels, ESPN
MEN'S RUGBY
10 a.m. — Premiership Playoffs: Northampton at Leicester, Semifinal (Taped), CNBC
9 p.m. — MLR Western Eliminator: San Diego at Seattle, FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m. — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, Belfast, Northern Ireland, FS1
11 a.m. — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, Oslo, Norway, FS1
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Málaga, Spain, FS2
2 p.m. — MLS: New England at Sporting KC, ABC
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
12 p.m. — Best Of 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (Taped), ABC
TENNIS
5 a.m. — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals, TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m. — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York, NBC
USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m. — Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., FOX
6:30 p.m. — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala., FS1
RADIO
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Texas vs Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM