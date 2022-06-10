061122-agt-ontheair

Saturday, June 11

TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane, FS1

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPNU

8:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN2

1 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped), FS1

3 p.m. — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, Colo. (Taped), NBC

3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., FS2

6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., FS1

BOXING

10 p.m. — WBO Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo (Super-Middleweights), New York, ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas at North Carolina, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN

11 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: East Carolina vs. Texas, Greenville Super Regional, Game 2, Greenville, N.C, ESPN2

11 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va., ESPNU

12 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn., ESPN

1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Louisville, College Station Super Regional, Game 2, College Station, Texas, ESPN2

2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Southern Miss., Hattiesburg Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU

8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Auburn at Oregon St., Corvallis Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2

8:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UConn at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 p.m. — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women's), Eugene, Ore., ESPN

FISHING

8 a.m. — Sport Fishing Championship: The Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, Biloxi, Miss., CBSSN

GOLF

6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden, GOLF

9 a.m. — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa., GOLF

11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, CBS

2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., GOLF

4 p.m. — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa., GOLF

7 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped), GOLF

9 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped), GOLF

HORSE RACING

10 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

2 p.m. — Belmont Stakes Prep: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., CNBC

4 p.m. — The 154th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., NBC

6:15 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MEN'S LACROSSE

5 p.m. — PLL: Atlas vs. Cannons, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN2

7 p.m. — NLL Finals: Buffalo at Colorado, Game 2, ESPNU

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m. — UFC 275 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Kallang, Singapore, ESPN2

MLB

3 p.m. — Oakland at Cleveland, FS1

6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco, FOX

9 p.m. — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Diego (Game 2), MLBN

NHL

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 6, ESPN

MEN'S RUGBY

7:30 a.m. — Premiership Playoffs: Harlequins at Saracens, Semifinal, CNBC

7:30 p.m. — MLR Eastern Eliminator: New York at Atlanta, FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

11 a.m. — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group B, Dublin, FS1

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Poland, Group D, Rotterdam, Netherlands, FS2

2 p.m. — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte FC, ABC

TENNIS

4 a.m. — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS

5 a.m. — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m. — World of Athletics Diamond League: The Golden Gala, Rome (Taped), CNBC

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m. — New Jersey vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala., NBC

5 p.m. — Houston vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., USA

RADIO

AUTO RACING

1:15 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series at Sonoma, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

Sunday, June 12

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN

9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped), CBSSN

10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped), CBSSN

12 p.m. — FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 4, Emilia-Romagna, Italy (Taped), CNBC

12 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Road America, Elhart Lake, Wis., NBC

3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., FS1

BOWLING

4 p.m. — PWBA: The BVL Classic, Rockville Centre, N.Y., CBSSN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN

12 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN2

12 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU

3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN2

3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU

6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN2

6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU

9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Auburn, Corvallis Super Regional, Game 2, Corvallis, Ore., ESPN2

CYCLING

8:30 a.m. — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Solaison, 85.4 miles (Taped), CNBC

GOLF

6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden, GOLF

11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., GOLF

12 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., CBS

12 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, CBS

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis., GOLF

4 p.m. — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Final Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa., GOLF

7 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped), GOLF

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

3:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Detroit, MLBN

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Boston at Seattle (Joined in Progress), MLBN

6 p.m. — NY Mets at LA Angels, ESPN

MEN'S RUGBY

10 a.m. — Premiership Playoffs: Northampton at Leicester, Semifinal (Taped), CNBC

9 p.m. — MLR Western Eliminator: San Diego at Seattle, FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

8 a.m. — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, Belfast, Northern Ireland, FS1

11 a.m. — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, Oslo, Norway, FS1

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Málaga, Spain, FS2

2 p.m. — MLS: New England at Sporting KC, ABC

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

12 p.m. — Best Of 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (Taped), ABC

TENNIS

5 a.m. — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals, TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m. — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York, NBC

USFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m. — Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., FOX

6:30 p.m. — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala., FS1

RADIO

MLB

12:30 p.m. — Texas vs Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0