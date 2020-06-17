061820-agt-hickory
HICKORY RIDGE SENIOR GOLF ASSOCIATION

LOW/HIGH TOTAL STOKES

1st place: Dan Lane, Jeff Doherty, Mark Berkowitz, Carl Flowers

2nd place, (tie): Dominic Cittadino, Chuck Bean, Chuck Vaught, Dave Ullman: Pete Pirmann, Dave Koster, Ed Jones, Jerre Pfaff

3rd place, (tie): Craig Hinde, Bill Borgognoni, (ghost), Jim Glover, John Sterczynski: Dave Armstrong, Mike Williams, John Martinko, Jack Hagan, (ghost)

4th place: Scott Miller, Keith McQuarrie, Bob MacDonald, Jack Hagan

