061820-agt-hickory

HICKORY RIDGE SENIOR GOLF ASSOCIATION
LOW/HIGH TOTAL STOKES
1st place: Dan Lane, Jeff Doherty, Mark Berkowitz, Carl Flowers
2nd place, (tie): Dominic Cittadino, Chuck Bean, Chuck Vaught, Dave Ullman: Pete Pirmann, Dave Koster, Ed Jones, Jerre Pfaff
3rd place, (tie): Craig Hinde, Bill Borgognoni, (ghost), Jim Glover, John Sterczynski: Dave Armstrong, Mike Williams, John Martinko, Jack Hagan, (ghost)
4th place: Scott Miller, Keith McQuarrie, Bob MacDonald, Jack Hagan
