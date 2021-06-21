062221-agt-egypt
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Following 16 months of a pandemic, people joked about what could possibly happen next.
- Updated
A news anchor and reporter for KFVS-TV is the new Miss Illinois.
- Updated
MARION — Mayor Mike Absher revealed plans Monday night for a multi-sports complex, campground, entertainment and retail venture at and around …
- Updated
Three women with local ties have been named Top Five finalists for the title of Miss Illinois and remain in the running for the honor tonight at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the “all in for the win” vaccine lottery at an event in Chicago, noting it would award $7 million in cash prizes for adults 18 years of age and older, as well as $3 million in scholarship awards for Illinoisans ages 12 to 17.
- Updated
Two women representing Southern Illinois remain in the running to be named Miss Illinois 2021 later tonight.
- Updated
MARION — Mayor Mike Absher says the old mall property — now called Oasis Mall — will be part of a retail and entertainment complex.
- Updated
An unfamiliar furry face was seen in Franklin County Thursday when motorists laid eyes on a bear near Rend Lake.
- Updated
MURPHYSBORO — A Carbondale man has been indicted on multiple felony charges, including home invasion and aggravated sexual assault of a person…