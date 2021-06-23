062421-agt-hickory

Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association
Green Day (Green Tees and combined Net foursome scores) Format
1st Place: (137) Dane Lane, Lyle Shapiro, Kevin Lister and Ghost player Dick Daesch
2nd Place: (140) Terry Wylie, Mike Chalem, Bud Shook, Dave Ullman
3rd Place (Tie): (143) Pete Pirmann, Jeff Doherty, Ed Jones, Roland Person; Dave Armstrong, Chuck Vaught, Everett Rushing, Bob Privett
4th Place: (145) Dom Cittadino, Mike Janulis, Bob Sylvania, Jack Hagan
Skins: Lyle Shapiro #12, Bob Sylvania #13, Tim Fink #14 and #16.