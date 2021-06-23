 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
062421-agt-hickory
0 comments
agate

062421-agt-hickory

  • 0

Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association

Green Day (Green Tees and combined Net foursome scores) Format

1st Place: (137) Dane Lane, Lyle Shapiro, Kevin Lister and Ghost player Dick Daesch 

2nd Place: (140) Terry Wylie, Mike Chalem, Bud Shook, Dave Ullman 

3rd Place (Tie): (143) Pete Pirmann, Jeff Doherty, Ed Jones, Roland Person; Dave Armstrong, Chuck Vaught, Everett Rushing, Bob Privett 

4th Place: (145) Dom Cittadino, Mike Janulis, Bob Sylvania, Jack Hagan 

Skins: Lyle Shapiro #12, Bob Sylvania #13, Tim Fink #14 and #16.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News