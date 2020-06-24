062520-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
BOXING
7 p.m. — Top Rank: Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez (Super Bantamweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF
5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, GOLF
SOCCER
Noon — Premier League: Watford at Burnley, NBCSN
2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, NBCSN
TENNIS
3 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS
