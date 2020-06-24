062520-agt-ontheair
TELEVISION

BOXING

7 p.m. — Top Rank: Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez (Super Bantamweights), Las Vegas, ESPN 

GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF 

5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, GOLF 

SOCCER

Noon — Premier League: Watford at Burnley, NBCSN 

2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, NBCSN 

TENNIS

3 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS 

