062620-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m. — AFL: West Coast at Port Adelaide, FS2
AUTO RACING
5 p.m. — ARCA: The General Tire ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa, FS1
GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn, GOLF
5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2
5 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
NBA
5 p.m. — NBA2K League, ESPN2
NHL
7 p.m. — NHL Draft Lottery, NBCSN
RODEO
8 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
TENNIS
7 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Round Robin & Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS
5 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 4 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS
