062620-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m. — AFL: West Coast at Port Adelaide, FS2

AUTO RACING

5 p.m. — ARCA: The General Tire ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa, FS1

GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn, GOLF

5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2

5 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN

NBA

5 p.m. — NBA2K League, ESPN2

NHL

7 p.m. — NHL Draft Lottery, NBCSN

RODEO

8 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN

TENNIS

7 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Round Robin & Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS

5 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 4 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS

