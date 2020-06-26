062720-agt-ontheair
0 comments
agate

062720-agt-ontheair

  • Updated
  • 0

TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10 p.m. — AFL: Adelaide at Brisbane, FS2

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Pocono Organics 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa, FS1

1 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis, FS1

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa, FOX

3 p.m. — The Race All-Star Series, ESPN2

BOXING

10 p.m. — Top Rank: Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela (Junior Lightweights), Mexico City, ESPN

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn, CBS

5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2

2 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1

4 p.m. — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky, NBC

5 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN

7 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN

RODEO

9 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN

RUGBY

10:30 p.m. — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch, ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER

6:25 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa, NBCSN

8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1

8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund, FS2

11:25 a.m. — FA Cup: Manchester United at Norwich City, Quarterfinal, ESPN

12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Torino at Cagliari, ESPN2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

11:30 a.m.  — NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Portland FC, Preliminary Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, CBS

TENNIS

7 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Semifinals & Doubles Final, TENNIS

11:30 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin, TENNIS

2 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin, TENNIS

3 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 5 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Frank W. Owen Sr.
Obituaries

Frank W. Owen Sr.

CARBONDALE — Frank W. Owen Sr. passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020. He was born Jan. 12, 1920, in West Frankfort, to C.E. Owen and Celeste…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News