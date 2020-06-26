062720-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10 p.m. — AFL: Adelaide at Brisbane, FS2
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Pocono Organics 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa, FS1
1 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis, FS1
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa, FOX
3 p.m. — The Race All-Star Series, ESPN2
BOXING
10 p.m. — Top Rank: Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela (Junior Lightweights), Mexico City, ESPN
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn, CBS
5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2
2 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
4 p.m. — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky, NBC
5 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
7 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
RODEO
9 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
RUGBY
10:30 p.m. — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch, ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
6:25 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa, NBCSN
8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1
8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund, FS2
11:25 a.m. — FA Cup: Manchester United at Norwich City, Quarterfinal, ESPN
12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Torino at Cagliari, ESPN2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
11:30 a.m. — NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Portland FC, Preliminary Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, CBS
TENNIS
7 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Semifinals & Doubles Final, TENNIS
11:30 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin, TENNIS
2 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin, TENNIS
3 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 5 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS
