062820-agt-ontheair
0 comments
agate

062820-agt-ontheair

  • 0

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa, FS1

1:30 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis, FS1

3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa, FS1

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn, CBS

5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2

3 p.m — Trackside Live!, NBCSN

5:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2

RODEO

10 a.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN

Noon — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBS

MEN'S SOCCER

10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Watford, NBCSN

12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Hellas Verona at Sassuolo, ESPN

TENNIS

7 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles 3rd Place & Final, TENNIS

10:30 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin, TENNIS

2 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin, TENNIS

3 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 6 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Frank W. Owen Sr.
Obituaries

Frank W. Owen Sr.

CARBONDALE — Frank W. Owen Sr. passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020. He was born Jan. 12, 1920, in West Frankfort, to C.E. Owen and Celeste…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News