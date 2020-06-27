062820-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa, FS1
1:30 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis, FS1
3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa, FS1
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn, CBS
5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2
3 p.m — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
5:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
RODEO
10 a.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
Noon — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBS
MEN'S SOCCER
10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Watford, NBCSN
12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Hellas Verona at Sassuolo, ESPN
TENNIS
7 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles 3rd Place & Final, TENNIS
10:30 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin, TENNIS
2 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin, TENNIS
3 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 6 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS
