070121-agt-hickory

Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association

Over 55 Tournament

Flight A

Gross: 1st Place: Bill Crain, 2nd Place: Dom Cittadino and Tim Fink

Net: 1st Place (Tie): Mike Chalem and Keith McQuarrie, 3rd Place: Pete Pirmann

Flight B

Gross: 1st Place: Bob Sylvania, 2nd Place: Terry Pearcy and Lyle Shapiro

Net: 1st Place: Cliff Harrell, 2nd Place: Neal Foland and Mike Williams

Flight C

Gross: 1st Place: Mike Janulis, 2nd Place: Chuck Bean and Everett Rushing

Net: 1st Place (Tie): Mark Berkowitz and John Sterczynski; 3rd Place: Jim Glover

Flight D

Gross: 1st Place: Rex Duncan, 2nd Place: Jack Hagan, 3rd Place: Kevin Lister

Net: 1st Place: Jim Moake, 2nd Place: Bud Shook, 3rd Place: Roland Person

Skins: Lyle Shapiro #3, Chuck Vaught #6

