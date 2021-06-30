070121-agt-hickory

Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association
Over 55 Tournament
Flight A
Gross: 1st Place: Bill Crain, 2nd Place: Dom Cittadino and Tim Fink
Net: 1st Place (Tie): Mike Chalem and Keith McQuarrie, 3rd Place: Pete Pirmann
Flight B
Gross: 1st Place: Bob Sylvania, 2nd Place: Terry Pearcy and Lyle Shapiro
Net: 1st Place: Cliff Harrell, 2nd Place: Neal Foland and Mike Williams
Flight C
Gross: 1st Place: Mike Janulis, 2nd Place: Chuck Bean and Everett Rushing
Net: 1st Place (Tie): Mark Berkowitz and John Sterczynski; 3rd Place: Jim Glover
Flight D
Gross: 1st Place: Rex Duncan, 2nd Place: Jack Hagan, 3rd Place: Kevin Lister