070220-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
BOXING
7 p.m. — Top Rank: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
Noon — Premier League: Tottenham at Sheffield United, NBCSN
1:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: FC Heidenheim 1846 at Werder Bremen, Relegation Playoff, First Leg, FS2
2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City, NBCSN
TENNIS
7 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS
11 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS
