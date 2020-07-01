070220-agt-ontheair
agate

070220-agt-ontheair

  • Updated
  • 0

TELEVISION

BOXING

7 p.m. — Top Rank: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

Noon — Premier League: Tottenham at Sheffield United, NBCSN

1:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: FC Heidenheim 1846 at Werder Bremen, Relegation Playoff, First Leg, FS2

2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City, NBCSN

TENNIS

7 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS

11 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS

