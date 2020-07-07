070820-agt-ontheair
TELEVISION

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — TBT: Red Scare vs. Big X, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN

3 p.m. — TBT: Carmen's Crew vs. House of 'Paign, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

Noon — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, NBCSN

12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Cagliari at Fiorentina, ESPN2

2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton, NBCSN

2:30 p.m. — Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna, ESPN2

7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF, Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

TENNIS

11 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS

