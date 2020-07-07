070820-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m. — TBT: Red Scare vs. Big X, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
3 p.m. — TBT: Carmen's Crew vs. House of 'Paign, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
Noon — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, NBCSN
12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Cagliari at Fiorentina, ESPN2
2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton, NBCSN
2:30 p.m. — Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna, ESPN2
7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF, Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
TENNIS
11 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS
