 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
070821-agt-ontheair
0 comments
agate

070821-agt-ontheair

  • 0

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

5 p.m. — ARCA Series: From Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale, Calif. (Taped), NBCSN

6 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, FS1

CYCLING

6:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 12, Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes, 99 miles, NBCSN

GOLF

6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., GOLF

5 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., GOLF

8 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped), GOLF

MLB 

11 a.m. — LA Dodgers at Miami, MLBN

3 p.m. — NY Yankees at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (3:30 p.m.), MLBN

7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, ESPN

10 p.m. — Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress), MLBN

NBA 

8 p.m. — NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 2, ABC

TENNIS

7 a.m. — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London, ESPN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Southern Illinois sees upswing in COVID cases; health care leaders urge vaccinations
Local News

Southern Illinois sees upswing in COVID cases; health care leaders urge vaccinations

  • Updated

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are on the rise across Southern Illinois, bringing renewed calls for area residents to get vaccinated against the virus.

Last week, Southern Seven Health Department reported 40 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of more than 200% over the previous week’s case count. Nearly two-thirds of the cases came from Union County, according to the department. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News