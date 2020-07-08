070920-agt-hickory
Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association

Two Low Ball Net Format

1st place: Dave Armstrong, Ron Stadt, Ben Balsano, Bob MacDonald

2nd place, (tie): Keith McQuarrie, Paul Webb, Tom Redmond, John Sterczynski; Tim Fink, Dan Lane, Chuck Vaught, Jim Moake

3rd place: Mike Williams, Bill Vogler, Mark Berkowitz, Ray Lichliter

4th place: Bill Crain, Dave Koster, George O'Neill, Leon Bagley

Skins: Ben Balsano #10, Tim Fink #11, Paul Webb #16, #18, Bob MacDonald #17

