070920-agt-hickory

Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association
Two Low Ball Net Format
1st place: Dave Armstrong, Ron Stadt, Ben Balsano, Bob MacDonald
2nd place, (tie): Keith McQuarrie, Paul Webb, Tom Redmond, John Sterczynski; Tim Fink, Dan Lane, Chuck Vaught, Jim Moake
3rd place: Mike Williams, Bill Vogler, Mark Berkowitz, Ray Lichliter
4th place: Bill Crain, Dave Koster, George O'Neill, Leon Bagley
Skins: Ben Balsano #10, Tim Fink #11, Paul Webb #16, #18, Bob MacDonald #17
