agate

070920-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shady Rays 200, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., FS1

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — TBT: The Money Team (TmT) vs. Herd That, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN

3 p.m. — TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN

BOXING

7 p.m. — Top Rank: Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam (Heavyweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas, ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

8 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

Noon — Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth, NBCSN

12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Udinese at SPAL, ESPN2

2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa, NBCSN

TENNIS

11 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS

