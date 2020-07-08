070920-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shady Rays 200, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., FS1
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m. — TBT: The Money Team (TmT) vs. Herd That, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
3 p.m. — TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
BOXING
7 p.m. — Top Rank: Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam (Heavyweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas, ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
Noon — Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth, NBCSN
12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Udinese at SPAL, ESPN2
2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa, NBCSN
TENNIS
11 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS
