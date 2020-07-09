071020-agt-ontheair
TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., FS1

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team Brotherly Love, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN

3 p.m. — TBT: Red Scare vs. House of 'Paign, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF

4 p.m. — American Century Championship Golf: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2

RODEO

8 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

TENNIS

10 a.m. — UTR: Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE Day 1, TENNIS

