071020-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., FS1
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m. — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team Brotherly Love, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
3 p.m. — TBT: Red Scare vs. House of 'Paign, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
4 p.m. — American Century Championship Golf: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2
RODEO
8 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
TENNIS
10 a.m. — UTR: Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE Day 1, TENNIS
