071220-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
11 a.m. — NHRA: The E3 Spark Plugs Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, FOX
11:30 a.m. — IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 2, Elkhart, Wis., NBC
1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
MEN'S BASKETBALL
3 p.m. — TBT: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, CBS
2 p.m. — American Century Championship Golf: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., NBC
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
RODEO
12:30 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D., CBS
MEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
8:10 p.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, NBCSN
10 a.m. — Serie A: SPAL at Genoa, ESPN
10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham, NBCSN
12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Bologna at Parma, ESPN
12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Bournemouth, NBCSN
5 p.m. — USL: Pittsburgh at Louisville City FC, ESPN2
7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
9:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
TENNIS
10 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Semifinals & Final, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3, TENNIS
11 a.m. — WTT: Orlando vs. Springfield, White Sulfur Springs, W.V., ESPN2
3 p.m. — WTT: Chicago vs. Vegas, White Sulfur Springs, W.V., CBSSN
7 p.m. — WTT: Orange County vs. San Diego, White Sulfur Springs, W.V., ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!