071220-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

11 a.m. — NHRA: The E3 Spark Plugs Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, FOX

11:30 a.m. — IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 2, Elkhart, Wis., NBC

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC

MEN'S BASKETBALL

3 p.m. — TBT: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, CBS

2 p.m. — American Century Championship Golf: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., NBC

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1

RODEO

12:30 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D., CBS

MEN'S SOCCER

8 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

8:10 p.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, NBCSN

10 a.m. — Serie A: SPAL at Genoa, ESPN

10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham, NBCSN

12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Bologna at Parma, ESPN

12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Bournemouth, NBCSN

5 p.m. — USL: Pittsburgh at Louisville City FC, ESPN2

7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

9:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

TENNIS

10 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Semifinals & Final, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3, TENNIS

11 a.m. — WTT: Orlando vs. Springfield, White Sulfur Springs, W.V., ESPN2

3 p.m. — WTT: Chicago vs. Vegas, White Sulfur Springs, W.V., CBSSN

7 p.m. — WTT: Orange County vs. San Diego, White Sulfur Springs, W.V., ESPN2

