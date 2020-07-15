071620-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
BOXING
7 p.m. — Top Rank: Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark John Yap (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas, ESPN
GOLF
9:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
MEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
11:55 a.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Leicester City, NBCSN
12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Genoa at Torino, ESPN
2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
8 p.m. — USL: Phoenix at Orange County SC, ESPN2
9:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
TENNIS
7 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
2 p.m. — WTT: Springfield vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., ESPN2
6 p.m. — WTT: New York vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., CBSSN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!