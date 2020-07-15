071620-agt-ontheair
TELEVISION

BOXING

7 p.m. — Top Rank: Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark John Yap (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas, ESPN

GOLF

9:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF

1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF

MEN'S SOCCER

8 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

11:55 a.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Leicester City, NBCSN

12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Genoa at Torino, ESPN

2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace, NBCSN

7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1

8 p.m. — USL: Phoenix at Orange County SC, ESPN2

9:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1

TENNIS

7 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS

2 p.m. — WTT: Springfield vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., ESPN2

6 p.m. — WTT: New York vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., CBSSN

