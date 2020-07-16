071720-agt-ontheair
TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

8 p.m. — IndyCar: Iowa IndyCar 250's Race 1, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa, NBCSN

GOLF

1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

1:55 p.m. — Premier League: Watford at West Ham, NBCSN

5 p.m. — USL: North Carolina FC at Tampa Bay, ESPN2

7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Colorado, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

9:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

TENNIS

9 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Quarterfinals, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1, TENNIS

11 a.m. — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., ESPN2

Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1, TENNIS

6 p.m. — WTT: San Diego vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., CBSSN

