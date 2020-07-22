072320-agt-ontheair (copy)
TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN

GOLF

9 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, GOLF

2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

MLB

6 p.m. — NY Yankees at Washington, ESPN

9 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN

NBA

2:30 p.m. — Exhibition: Portland vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV

6 p.m. — Exhibition: Dallas vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., NBATV

MEN'S SOCCER

8 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio, ESPN

7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1

9:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2

TENNIS

9 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS

2 p.m. — WTT: Orlando vs. Las Vegas; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS

6 p.m. — WTT: Orange County vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., ESPN2

