072320-agt-ontheair (copy)

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN
GOLF
9 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, GOLF
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
MLB
6 p.m. — NY Yankees at Washington, ESPN
9 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN
NBA
2:30 p.m. — Exhibition: Portland vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV
6 p.m. — Exhibition: Dallas vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio, ESPN
7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
9:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
TENNIS
9 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
2 p.m. — WTT: Orlando vs. Las Vegas; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
6 p.m. — WTT: Orange County vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., ESPN2
