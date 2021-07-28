072921-agt-hickory

HICKORY RIDGE SENIOR GOLF ASSOCIATION
THIRD ANNUAL TOURNAMENT
FLIGHT A
Gross: 1st: Dom Cittadino, 2nd: Terry Wylie, 3rd: Dave Armstrong
Net: 1st: Fred Isberner, 2nd (tie): John Washburn and Mike Chalem
FLIGHT B
Gross: 1st: Terry Pearcy, 2nd: Neal Foland, 3rd: Dan Lane
Net: 1st: Mike Williams, 2nd (tie): Cliff Harrell and Dave Koster
FLIGHT C
Gross: 1st: Tom Redmond, 2nd: Ray Lichliter, 3rd: George O’Neill
Net: 1st: Ed Jones, 3rd (3-way tie): Everett Rushing, John Sterczynski and Rex Duncan
FLIGHT D
Gross: 1st: Jim Moake, 2nd: Jack Hagan, 3rd: Carl Flowers
Net: 1st: Bud Shook, 2nd: Jerre Pfaff, 3rd: Dave Ullman