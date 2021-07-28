072921-agt-hickory

 Skip to main content
HICKORY RIDGE SENIOR GOLF ASSOCIATION

THIRD ANNUAL TOURNAMENT

FLIGHT A

Gross: 1st: Dom Cittadino, 2nd: Terry Wylie, 3rd: Dave Armstrong

Net: 1st: Fred Isberner, 2nd (tie): John Washburn and Mike Chalem 

FLIGHT B

Gross: 1st: Terry Pearcy, 2nd: Neal Foland, 3rd: Dan Lane

Net: 1st: Mike Williams, 2nd (tie): Cliff Harrell and Dave Koster 

FLIGHT C

Gross: 1st: Tom Redmond, 2nd: Ray Lichliter, 3rd: George O’Neill

Net: 1st: Ed Jones, 3rd (3-way tie): Everett Rushing, John Sterczynski and Rex Duncan 

FLIGHT D

Gross: 1st: Jim Moake, 2nd: Jack Hagan, 3rd: Carl Flowers

Net: 1st: Bud Shook, 2nd: Jerre Pfaff, 3rd: Dave Ullman

Closest to the Pin: Dave Armstrong #13; Carl Flowers #17

Longest Putt: Jim Moake #12

Longest Drive: Lyle Shapiro #14

