073020-agt-hickory

Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association
Tournament Results
Flight A
Gross: 1st Place: Dom Cittadino, 2nd Place: Scott Miller, 3rd Place: Jim Wachter
Net: 1st Place (tie): John Washburn, Paul Webb, 3rd Place: Bill Vogler
Flight B
Gross: 1st place: Cliff Harrell, 2nd Place: Craig Hinde, 3rd Place (tie): Neal Foland, Mike Williams
Net: 1st Place: Pete Pirmann, 2nd Place (tie): Mike Chalem, Mike Janulis, 3rd Place: Dale Hartmann
Flight C
Gross: 1st Place: Dan Lane, 2nd Place (tie): Terry Pearcy, Ben Balsano
Net: 1st Place: John Martinko, 2nd Place (tie): Ed Jones, Jerre Pfaff
Flight D
Gross: 1st Place: Jack Hagan, 2nd Place: Lee Adams, 3rd Place: Bud Shook
Net: 1st Place: John Sterczynski, 2nd Place: Jim Moake, 3rd Place (tie): Carl Flowers, Dave Ullman
Skins: Dominic Cittadino #2, John Washburn #4, Neal Foland #7
Longest Putt: #3 Ben Balsano
Closest to Pin: #4 Dom Cittadino
Longest Drive: #5 Dom Cittadino
Closest to Pin: #8 Paul Webb
