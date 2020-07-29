073020-agt-hickory
Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association

Tournament Results

Flight A

Gross: 1st Place: Dom Cittadino, 2nd Place: Scott Miller, 3rd Place: Jim Wachter

Net: 1st Place (tie):  John Washburn, Paul Webb, 3rd Place: Bill Vogler

Flight B

Gross: 1st place: Cliff Harrell, 2nd Place: Craig Hinde, 3rd Place (tie): Neal Foland, Mike Williams

Net: 1st Place: Pete Pirmann, 2nd Place (tie): Mike Chalem, Mike Janulis, 3rd Place: Dale Hartmann

Flight C

Gross: 1st Place: Dan Lane, 2nd Place (tie): Terry Pearcy, Ben Balsano

Net: 1st Place: John Martinko, 2nd Place (tie): Ed Jones, Jerre Pfaff

Flight D

Gross: 1st Place: Jack Hagan, 2nd Place: Lee Adams, 3rd Place: Bud Shook

Net: 1st Place: John Sterczynski, 2nd Place: Jim Moake, 3rd Place (tie): Carl Flowers, Dave Ullman

Skins: Dominic Cittadino #2, John Washburn #4, Neal Foland #7

Longest Putt: #3 Ben Balsano

Closest to Pin: #4 Dom Cittadino

Longest Drive: #5 Dom Cittadino

Closest to Pin: #8 Paul Webb

