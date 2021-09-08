080921-agt-hickory

 Skip to main content
Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association

Total Points W / Hitch (Remove scores on holes 3 and 8) Format

1st Place: (57) Dom Cittadino, Tom Redmond, Mike Janulis and John Sterczynski 

2nd Place: (56) Terry Wylie, Jim Moake, Jeff Vaughn and Bob Privett 

3rd Place: (54) Terry Pearcy, 3 Ghost Players: Dick Daesch, Craig Hinde and John Sterczynski 

4th Place (Two-way tie): (53) Pete Pirmann, Jeff Doherty, Kevin Liste and Dave Ullman; Bill Crain, Ron Stadt, Craig Hinde and Chuck Bean

Skins: Lyle Shapiro #1, Jeff Doherty #4, Pete Pirmann #6, Tom Redmond #7

