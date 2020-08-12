081320-agt-hickory

You have permission to edit this article.
Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association

Total Team Score (Net) Format

1st Place, (tie): Bill Crain, Cliff Harrell, Ben Balsano, Jim Moake;

Jim Wachter, Mike Chalem, Jerre Pfaff, George O’Neill

2nd Place: Paul Webb, Bill Borgononi, Dan Lane, Dave Ullman

3rd Place, (tie): Dick Daesch, Dave Sherwood, Tom Redmond, Bob MacDonald;

John Washburn, Pete Pirmann, Randy Sutton (ghost), Bud Shook (ghost)

Skins: Dan Lane Hole #1, John Washburn Hole #6, George O’Neill Hole #7

