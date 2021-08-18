081921-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., GOLF
5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. Hawaii, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
2 p.m. — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. Tennessee, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
4 p.m. — Little League World Series: New Jersey vs. Nebraska, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
6 p.m. — Little League World Series: California vs. New England, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m. — PFL: Women's Lightweight & Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs, Hollywood, Fla., ESPN
MLB
1 p.m. — Oakland at Chicago White Sox OR Houston at Kansas City, MLBN
6 p.m. — Minnesota at NY Yankees OR Miami at Cincinnati, MLBN
9 p.m. — NY Mets at LA Dodgers, MLBN
NFL
6:30 p.m. — Preseason: New England at Philadelphia, NFLN
RUGBY
5:30 p.m. — MLR Draft, FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
9 p.m. — CONCACAF League: Deportivo FC vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Salvador, El Salvador, FS2
TENNIS
10 a.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA
6 p.m. — Minnesota at Connecticut, NBATV
9:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Los Angeles, NBATV
RADIO