081921-agt-ontheair
agate

081921-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION

GOLF

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., GOLF

5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. Hawaii, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN

2 p.m. — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. Tennessee, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN

4 p.m. — Little League World Series: New Jersey vs. Nebraska, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN

6 p.m. — Little League World Series: California vs. New England, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m. — PFL: Women's Lightweight & Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs, Hollywood, Fla., ESPN

MLB

1 p.m. — Oakland at Chicago White Sox OR Houston at Kansas City, MLBN

6 p.m. — Minnesota at NY Yankees OR Miami at Cincinnati, MLBN

9 p.m. — NY Mets at LA Dodgers, MLBN

NFL

6:30 p.m. — Preseason: New England at Philadelphia, NFLN

RUGBY

5:30 p.m. — MLR Draft, FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

9 p.m. — CONCACAF League: Deportivo FC vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Salvador, El Salvador, FS2

TENNIS

10 a.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA

6 p.m. — Minnesota at Connecticut, NBATV

9:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Los Angeles, NBATV

RADIO

MLB

12:30 p.m. — Oakland at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

