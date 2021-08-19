 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
082021-agt-ontheair
0 comments
agate

082021-agt-ontheair

  • Updated
  • 0

TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m. — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney, FS2

AUTO RACING

7 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn., FS1

8 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway, FS1

GOLF

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., GOLF

5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon — Little League World Series: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN

2 p.m. — Little League World Series: Florida vs. Michigan, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN

4 p.m. — Little League World Series: South Dakota vs. Louisiana, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN

6 p.m. — Little League World Series: Texas vs. Washington, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m. — Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov (Heavyweights), Sioux Falls, S.D., SHO

MLB

1 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, MLBN

5 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston, MLBN

9 p.m. — Philadelphia at San Diego OR NY Mets at LA Dodgers, MLBN

NFL

7 p.m. — Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona, ESPN

7 p.m. — Preseason: Cincinnati at Washington, NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER

9:30 p.m. — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy, ESPN2

TENNIS

10 a.m. — Cincinnati: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Quarterfinals, TENNIS

6 p.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS

WNBA

8 p.m. — Indiana at Dallas, CBSSN

RADIO

MLB

5:30 p.m. —  Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
SIU welcomes students back to campus
SIU

SIU welcomes students back to campus

  • Updated

They're back! For the first time since late 2020, Southern Illinois University Carbondale welcomed students to campus Thursday as new students began moving into on-campus residence halls. In-person classes at the university begin Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News