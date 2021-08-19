082021-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m. — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney, FS2
AUTO RACING
7 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn., FS1
8 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway, FS1
GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., GOLF
5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon — Little League World Series: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
2 p.m. — Little League World Series: Florida vs. Michigan, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
4 p.m. — Little League World Series: South Dakota vs. Louisiana, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
6 p.m. — Little League World Series: Texas vs. Washington, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m. — Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov (Heavyweights), Sioux Falls, S.D., SHO
MLB
1 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
5 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston, MLBN
9 p.m. — Philadelphia at San Diego OR NY Mets at LA Dodgers, MLBN
NFL
7 p.m. — Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona, ESPN
7 p.m. — Preseason: Cincinnati at Washington, NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
9:30 p.m. — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy, ESPN2
TENNIS
10 a.m. — Cincinnati: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Quarterfinals, TENNIS