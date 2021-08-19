082021-nws-correx
Anna cannabis grower aeriz is hoping to fill up to 200 positions in the next few months and they are starting efforts with a two-day job fair this week at the Shawnee Community College Anna Extension Center on Tuesday and Saturday.
Ever wonder who is responsible for the artwork on gym floors? Most Southern Illinois high school and college gyms are the creation of Best Gym Floor Art, a Pinckneyville-based business that paints up to 25 gym floors each year.
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Johnson, Massac, and Pulaski Counties on Thursday
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
In an atmosphere that seemed more like graduation than the first day of school, administrators and teachers at Carbondale Community High School welcomed students back to campus Friday with cheers, noisemakers, music and applause.
SIH announced Wednesday that its workers must be soon vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. The mandate comes amid what lo…
They're back! For the first time since late 2020, Southern Illinois University Carbondale welcomed students to campus Thursday as new students began moving into on-campus residence halls. In-person classes at the university begin Monday.
Chicago speed cameras now ticket drivers going 6 mph over. The new rules resulted in about 300,000 citations and $11 million in fines in the first 2 months.
Across the street from a car wash, next to a fenced-off former lumber yard stands one of Chicago’s most prolific park safety speed cameras.
Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is seeking the public’s help in attempting to identify a man captured in images that were released on Monday.
Walker James Borum
Dozens of Illinois public school districts on probation for refusing to comply with Pritzker mask rule
Superintendents from public school districts across the state joined forces Wednesday in Springfield to oppose Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask mandate after dozens of districts were put on probation this week for refusing to comply.