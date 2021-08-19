082021-nws-correx

 Skip to main content
A story that appeared in the Thursday edition incorrectly reported Williamson County's cumulative COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. On Wednesday, the county reported a total of 9,490 lab-confirmed cases since early 2020. The Southern regrets this error. 

