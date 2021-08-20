 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
082121-agt-ontheair
0 comments
agate

082121-agt-ontheair

  • Updated
  • 0

Saturday, Aug. 21

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m. — World of Outlaws: The Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup, Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, Pa. (Taped), CBSSN 

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich, NBCSN 

7:30 p.m. — IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill, NBCSN 

10 p.m. — AMA Motocross: The Budds Creek National 250 Moto, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped), NBCSN 

MEN'S BEACH SOCCER 

8:30 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group A, Moscow, FS1 

BIG3

Noon — Week 8: From Las Vegas, CBS 

BOXING

11:30 a.m. — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, FOX 

CFL

3 p.m. — Winnipeg at Toronto, ESPN2 

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J, GOLF 

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J, CBS 

4 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash, GOLF 

6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF 

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2 

MEN'S LACROSSE 

1:30 p.m. — PLL Playoffs: Cannons LC vs. Atlas LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah, NBC 

5 p.m. — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Redwoods LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah, NBCSN 

WOMEN'S LACROSSE 

11 a.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Cummings vs. Team Glynn, Boyds, Md, FS2 

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon — Little League World Series: Tennessee vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa, ESPN 

2 p.m. — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa, ABC 

5 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa, ESPN 

7 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa, ESPN 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2 

9 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas, ESPN 

MLB

Noon — Minnesota at NY Yankees, FS1 

3 p.m. — NY Mets at LA Dodgers, FS1 

6 p.m. — Texas at Boston OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis, MLBN 

9 p.m. — Philadelphia at San Diego OR Colorado at Arizona, MLBN 

NFL

Noon — Preseason: Buffalo at Chicago, NFLN 

3:25 p.m. — Preseason: NY Jets at Green Bay, NFLN 

6:30 p.m. — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh, NFLN 

9 p.m. — Preseason: Las Vegas at LA Rams, NFLN 

RODEO

7 p.m. — PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, Round 1, Nashville, Tenn, CBSSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

9 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa, NBCSN 

9 a.m. — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City, USA 

11:25 a.m. — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen, ABC 

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC 

2:30 p.m. — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United, ESPN 

4:30 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC, FOX 

7 p.m. — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls, FS1 

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — International Champions Cup: Houston vs. Barcelona, Third Place Game, Portland, Ore, ESPNU 

9 p.m. — The Women's Cup: FC Bayern Munich at Racing Louisville FC, Final (Taped), CBSSN 

9 p.m. — International Champions Cup: Portland vs. Lyon, Final, Portland, Ore, ESPN2 

TENNIS

10 a.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: WTA Semifinals, ATP Singles Semifinal 1, ATP Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS 

5 p.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Final, TENNIS 

TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 p.m. — USATF: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore, NBC 

WNBA

11 a.m. — Phoenix at Atlanta, ESPN2 

7 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago, NBATV 

RADIO

MLB

11:30 a.m. — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

Sunday, Aug. 22

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

11 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped), FOX 

2 p.m. — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn, FOX 

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich, NBCSN 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

6 p.m. — Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement: From Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped), ESPNU 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

Noon — Arkansas at North Carolina, ACCN 

1 p.m. — Purdue at Vanderbilt, SECN 

3 p.m. — Indiana at Notre Dame, ACCN 

3 p.m. — Nebraska at Missouri, SECN 

6 p.m. — High Point at Wake Forest, ACCN 

GOLF

11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J, GOLF 

11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, NBC 

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J, CBS 

4 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash, GOLF 

6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF 

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

7 p.m. — Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, San Diego, MLBN 

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2 

3 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1 

WOMEN'S LACROSSE 

1 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md, FS1 

5 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Cummings, Boyds, Md, CBSSN 

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 a.m. — Little League World Series: California vs. Ohio, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa, ESPN 

10 a.m. — Little League World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa, ESPN 

Noon — Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa, ESPN 

1 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa, ABC 

MLB

Noon — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, TBS 

6 p.m. — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa, ESPN 

6 p.m. — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast), ESPN2 

NFL

Noon — Preseason: NY Giants at Cleveland, NFLN 

6:30 p.m. — Preseason: San Francisco at LA Chargers, NFLN 

RODEO

11:30 a.m. — PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped), CBS 

7 p.m. — PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped), CBSSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

8 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton, NBCSN 

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, NBCSN 

11:30 a.m. — Serie A: Juventus at Udinese, CBSSN 

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

3 p.m. — NWSL: Orlando at Washington, CBSSN 

TENNIS

11 a.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final, TENNIS 

6 p.m. — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS 

TRACK AND FIELD

10:30 p.m. — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped), NBCSN 

WNBA

2 p.m. — Seattle at Washington, ESPN 

RADIO

MLB

Noon — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News