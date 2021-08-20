082121-agt-ontheair

Saturday, Aug. 21
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m. — World of Outlaws: The Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup, Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, Pa. (Taped), CBSSN
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich, NBCSN
7:30 p.m. — IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill, NBCSN
10 p.m. — AMA Motocross: The Budds Creek National 250 Moto, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped), NBCSN
MEN'S BEACH SOCCER
8:30 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group A, Moscow, FS1
BIG3
Noon — Week 8: From Las Vegas, CBS
BOXING
11:30 a.m. — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, FOX
CFL
3 p.m. — Winnipeg at Toronto, ESPN2
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J, CBS
4 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash, GOLF
6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
MEN'S LACROSSE
1:30 p.m. — PLL Playoffs: Cannons LC vs. Atlas LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah, NBC
5 p.m. — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Redwoods LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah, NBCSN
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
11 a.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Cummings vs. Team Glynn, Boyds, Md, FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon — Little League World Series: Tennessee vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa, ESPN
2 p.m. — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa, ABC
5 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa, ESPN
7 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa, ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2
9 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
MLB
Noon — Minnesota at NY Yankees, FS1
3 p.m. — NY Mets at LA Dodgers, FS1
6 p.m. — Texas at Boston OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis, MLBN
9 p.m. — Philadelphia at San Diego OR Colorado at Arizona, MLBN
NFL
Noon — Preseason: Buffalo at Chicago, NFLN
3:25 p.m. — Preseason: NY Jets at Green Bay, NFLN
6:30 p.m. — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh, NFLN
9 p.m. — Preseason: Las Vegas at LA Rams, NFLN
RODEO
7 p.m. — PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, Round 1, Nashville, Tenn, CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa, NBCSN
9 a.m. — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City, USA
11:25 a.m. — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen, ABC
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC
2:30 p.m. — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United, ESPN
4:30 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC, FOX
7 p.m. — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls, FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — International Champions Cup: Houston vs. Barcelona, Third Place Game, Portland, Ore, ESPNU
9 p.m. — The Women's Cup: FC Bayern Munich at Racing Louisville FC, Final (Taped), CBSSN
9 p.m. — International Champions Cup: Portland vs. Lyon, Final, Portland, Ore, ESPN2
TENNIS
10 a.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: WTA Semifinals, ATP Singles Semifinal 1, ATP Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS
5 p.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Final, TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m. — USATF: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore, NBC
WNBA
11 a.m. — Phoenix at Atlanta, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago, NBATV
RADIO
MLB
11:30 a.m. — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
Sunday, Aug. 22
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
11 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped), FOX
2 p.m. — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn, FOX
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich, NBCSN
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m. — Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement: From Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped), ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Noon — Arkansas at North Carolina, ACCN
1 p.m. — Purdue at Vanderbilt, SECN
3 p.m. — Indiana at Notre Dame, ACCN
3 p.m. — Nebraska at Missouri, SECN
6 p.m. — High Point at Wake Forest, ACCN
GOLF
11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J, GOLF
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, NBC
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J, CBS
4 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash, GOLF
6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
7 p.m. — Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, San Diego, MLBN
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
3 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
1 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md, FS1
5 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Cummings, Boyds, Md, CBSSN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 a.m. — Little League World Series: California vs. Ohio, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa, ESPN
10 a.m. — Little League World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa, ESPN
Noon — Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa, ESPN
1 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa, ABC
MLB
Noon — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, TBS
6 p.m. — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa, ESPN
6 p.m. — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast), ESPN2
NFL
Noon — Preseason: NY Giants at Cleveland, NFLN
6:30 p.m. — Preseason: San Francisco at LA Chargers, NFLN
RODEO
11:30 a.m. — PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped), CBS
7 p.m. — PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped), CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton, NBCSN
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, NBCSN
11:30 a.m. — Serie A: Juventus at Udinese, CBSSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
3 p.m. — NWSL: Orlando at Washington, CBSSN
TENNIS
11 a.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final, TENNIS
6 p.m. — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
10:30 p.m. — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped), NBCSN