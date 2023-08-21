MONDAY, AUG 21
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield at Hamilton County
GIRLS GOLF
Anna-Jonesboro at Goreville
Chester at Trico
Fairfield at Hamilton County
Marion/Centralia at Carbondale
SOCCER
Centralia at Carlyle
Marion at Breese Central
St. Mary at Massac County
VOLLEYBALL
Carlyle at Althoff Catholic
Du Quoin at Wayne City
Richland County at Fairfield
TUESDAY, AUG 22
BOYS GOLF
Benton/Pinckneyville/Goreville at Herrin
Carbondale at Mount Vernon
Centralia at Sandoval
Eldorado at Hamilton County
West Frankfort/Harrisburg at Anna-Jonesboro
CROSS COUNTRY
Pinckneyville/Frankfort/Hamilton County/West Frankfort at Massac County
GIRLS GOLF
Carterville/Frankfort at Anna-Jonesboro
Chester Invitational
Eldorado at Hamilton County
Harrisburg at O'Fallon
GIRLS TENNIS
Centralia at Fairfield
SOCCER
Massac County at St. Mary
VOLLEYBALL
Althoff Catholic at Breese Central
Benton at Carbondale
Centralia at Pinckneyville
Chester at Anna-Jonesboro
Christ Our Rock Lutheran at Du Quoin
Christopher at Woodlawn
Crab Orchard at Hamilton County
Frankfort at Johnston City
Madison at Cahokia
Massac County at Marion
Nashville at Wesclin
Norris City-Omaha-Enfield at Harrisburg
Pinckneyville at Centralia
WEDNESDAY, AUG 23
BOYS GOLF
Anna-Jonesboro/Harrisburg/Nashville at Frankfort
Cobden at Carbondale
Fairfield at Richland County
Vienna/Benton at Carterville
GIRLS GOLF
Anna-Jonesboro at Marion
Fairfield at Richland County
Nashville/Frankfort at Pinckneyville
SOCCER
Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden at Centralia
Edwardsville at Althoff Catholic
VOLLEYBALL
Christ Our Rock Luthern at Du Quoin
THURSDAY, AUG 24
BOYS GOLF
Centralia at Nashville
Goreville at Anna-Jonesboro
Johnston City/Massac County/Zeigler-Royalton at Herrin
Salem at Carbondale
Steeleville at Chester
CROSS COUNTRY
Cahokia/Mount Vernon/Centralia/Harrisburg at Marion Invitational
FOOTBALL
Vienna/Goreville at Fairfield
GIRLS GOLF
Anna-Jonesboro Meet
Chester Invitational
Du Quoin/Mount Carmel/Benton at Harrisburg
Herrin/Mount Vernon at Carbondale
SOCCER
Columbia at Marion
Trigg County at Massac County
VOLLEYBALL
Althoff Catholic at Columbia
Christopher at Thompsonville
Cobden at Anna-Jonesboro
Eldorado at Galatia
Hamilton County at Wayne City
Hardin County at Johnston City
Harrisburg at Frankfort
Marion at Benton
Massac County at Du Quoin
Okawville at Nashville
FRIDAY, AUG 25
BOYS GOLF
Benton at Champaign Invitational
Du Quoin/Nashville/Pinckneyville at Okawville
Goreville at Anna-Jonesboro
FOOTBALL
Alton at Cahokia
Anna-Jonesboro at Harrisburg
Carbondale at Murphysboro
Carmi-White County at Flora
Carterville at Benton
Centralia at Salem
Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton at Johnston City
Du Quoin at Chester
Frankfort at Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove
Mount Vernon at Waterloo
Murphysboro at Carbondale
Nashville at Carlyle
Red Bud at Pinckneyville
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville at Hamilton County
Sparta at Freeburg
SOCCER
Carbondale Invitational
VOLLEYBALL
Althoff Catholic/Centralia/Belleville at Rosati Kain Tournament
SATURDAY, AUG 26
BOYS GOLF
Massac County Patriot Invitational
CROSS COUNTRY
Eldorado at Fairfield
Nashville/Pinckneyville at Mascoutah
FOOTBALL
Althoff Catholic at Burroughs
Marion at Herrin
GIRLS GOLF
Massac County Lady Patriot Invitational
SOCCER
Carbondale Invitational
Harrisburg at Salem
Lyon County at Massac County
Marion at Alton
Springfield at Althoff Catholic
VOLLEYBALL
Althoff Catholic vs St. Joseph's Academy
Belleville East/Centralia at Rosati Kain Tournament
Carterville SIRR Conference Preview
Chester/Christopher at Fairfield
Fairfield Kick Off Classic
Johnston City Lady Indians Tournament