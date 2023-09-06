THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
BOYS GOLF
Cobden at Carbondale
Eldorado at Zeigler-Royalton
Harrisburg Invitational
Nashville Invitational
West Frankfort at Carmi-White County
CROSS COUNTRY
West Frankfort Redbird Invitational
GIRLS GOLF
Benton Invitational
Eldorado at Zeigler-Royalton
Johnston City at Herrin
SOCCER
Carterville at Harrisburg
Pinckneyville at Anna-Jonesboro
VOLLEYBALL
Anna-Jonesboro at Pope County
Cahokia at Marion
Chester at Red Bud
Du Quoin at Carterville
Galatia at Vienna
Harrisburg at Benton
Johnston City at Christopher
Marquette Catholic at Althoff Catholic
Nashville at Centralia
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
BOYS GOLF
Anna-Jonesboro at Nashville
Fairfield at Flora
GIRLS GOLF
Chester/Nashville/Pinckneyville at Okawville Invitational
Fairfield at Flora
FOOTBALL
Althoff Catholic at Centralia
Benton at Murphysboro
Cahokia at Granite City
Carbondale at Collinsville
Carterville at West Frankfort
Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton at Hamilton County
Eldorado at Johnston City
Freeburg at Chester
Herrin at Du Quoin
Massac County at Anna-Jonesboro
Mount Vernon at Marion
Pinckneyville at Harrisburg
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville at Fairfield
Wesclin at Nashville