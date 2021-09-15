091621-agt-hickory

Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association
First Place: John Washburn, Jim Moake, Rex Duncan and George O'Neil
Second Place: Ed Jones, Chuck Bean, John Mackenbach and Dick Daesch (Ghost Player)
Third Place (Tie): Bill Crain, Jeff Doherty, Kevin Lister and Lee Addams; Dominic Cittadino, Keith McQuarrie, Mike Janulius and Everett Rushing
Fourth Place (Tie): Terry Wylie, Dave Sherwood, Bud Shoo and Bob Privett; Dick Daesch, Mike Williams, Craig HInde and Roland Person
Skins: John Mackenbach #10 and #17, Lyle Shapiro #16, Jeff Vaughn #18, Bill Crain #15, Cliff Harrell #11