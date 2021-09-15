 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
091621-agt-hickory
0 comments
agate

091621-agt-hickory

  • 0

Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association

First Place: John Washburn, Jim Moake, Rex Duncan and George O'Neil

Second Place: Ed Jones, Chuck Bean, John Mackenbach and Dick Daesch (Ghost Player)

Third Place (Tie): Bill Crain, Jeff Doherty, Kevin Lister and Lee Addams; Dominic Cittadino, Keith McQuarrie, Mike Janulius and Everett Rushing

Fourth Place (Tie): Terry Wylie, Dave Sherwood, Bud Shoo and Bob Privett; Dick Daesch, Mike Williams, Craig HInde and Roland Person

Skins: John Mackenbach #10 and #17, Lyle Shapiro #16, Jeff Vaughn #18, Bill Crain #15, Cliff Harrell #11

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News