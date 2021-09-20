092121-agt-egypt

 Skip to main content
Egyptian Senior Golf Association

At Green Hills Golf Club

Low Gross: 1st place: Bob Hite, 2nd place: Dan McClellan, 3rd place: John McConnaughy.

Low net: 1st place: Bob Hite, 2nd place: Dan McClellan, 3rd place: Larry Chapman.

