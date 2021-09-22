092321-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m. — Marshall at Appalachian St., ESPN
6:30 p.m. — Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m. — Louisville at Syracuse, ACCN
5 p.m. — Michigan at Rutgers, BTN
6 p.m. — Arkansas at Texas A&M, SECN
7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Florida St., ACCN
7 p.m. — Iowa at Indiana, BTN
GOLF
4 p.m. — The Ryder Cup: Opening Ceremony, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis., GOLF
MLB
Noon — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (Game 1), MLBN
3 p.m. — San Francisco at San Diego OR Atlanta at Arizona (Joined in Progress), MLBN
6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia OR Washington at Cincinnati (Joined in Progress), MLBN
9 p.m. — Houston at LA Angels, MLBN
NFL
7:20 p.m. — Carolina at Houston, NFLN
WNBA
7 p.m. — Playoff: Dallas at Chicago, First Round, Single Elimination, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Playoff: New York at Phoenix, First Round, Single Elimination, ESPN2
RADIO
MLB
11:30 a.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 1), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
4 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 2), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM