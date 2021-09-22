092321-agt-ontheair

 Skip to main content
TELEVISION

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m. — Marshall at Appalachian St., ESPN

6:30 p.m. — Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

5 p.m. — Louisville at Syracuse, ACCN

5 p.m. — Michigan at Rutgers, BTN

6 p.m. — Arkansas at Texas A&M, SECN

7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Florida St., ACCN

7 p.m. — Iowa at Indiana, BTN

GOLF

4 p.m. — The Ryder Cup: Opening Ceremony, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis., GOLF

MLB

Noon — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (Game 1), MLBN

3 p.m. — San Francisco at San Diego OR Atlanta at Arizona (Joined in Progress), MLBN

6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia OR Washington at Cincinnati (Joined in Progress), MLBN

9 p.m. — Houston at LA Angels, MLBN

NFL

7:20 p.m. — Carolina at Houston, NFLN

WNBA

7 p.m. — Playoff: Dallas at Chicago, First Round, Single Elimination, ESPN2

9 p.m. — Playoff: New York at Phoenix, First Round, Single Elimination, ESPN2

RADIO

MLB

11:30 a.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 1), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

4 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 2), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

