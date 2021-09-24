092521-agt-ontheair

 Skip to main content
Saturday, September 25

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

2 p.m. — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif, NBCSN 

4 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: From Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif, NBCSN 

6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NBCSN 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — Texas Tech at Texas, ABC 

11 a.m. — Richmond at Virginia Tech, ACCN 

11 a.m. — Villanova at Penn St, BTN 

11 a.m. — Boise St. at Utah St, CBS 

11 a.m. — Miami (Ohio) at Army, CBSSN 

11 a.m. — LSU at Mississippi St, ESPN 

11 a.m. — Missouri at Boston College, ESPN2 

11 a.m. — Bowling Green at Minnesota, ESPNU 

11 a.m. — Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, Chicago, FOX 

11 a.m. — SMU at TCU, FS1 

11 a.m. — Georgia at Vanderbilt, SECN 

1:30 p.m. — Washington St. at Utah, PAC-12N

2:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Michigan, ABC 

2:30 p.m. — Illinois at Purdue, BTN 

2:30 p.m. — Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Arlington, Texas, CBS 

2:30 p.m. — Wyoming at UConn, CBSSN 

2:30 p.m. — Clemson at NC State, ESPN 

2:30 p.m. — Louisville at Florida St, ESPN2 

2:30 p.m. — UTSA at Memphis, ESPNU 

2:30 p.m. — Iowa St. at Baylor, FOX 

2:30 p.m. — Colorado St. at Iowa, FS1 

3 p.m. — Kansas at Duke, ACCN 

3 p.m. — Georgia St. at Auburn, SECN 

5 p.m. — UCLA at Stanford, PAC-12N 

6 p.m. — Tennessee at Florida, ESPN 

6 p.m. — Kentucky at South Carolina, ESPN2 

6 p.m. — Navy at Houston, ESPNU 

6 p.m. — Nebraska at Michigan St, FS1 

6:30 p.m. — West Virginia at Oklahoma, ABC 

6:30 p.m. — North Carolina at Georgia Tech, ACCN 

6:30 p.m. — Akron at Ohio St, BTN 

6:30 p.m. — Southern Miss. at Alabama, SECN 

7 p.m. — Indiana at W. Kentucky, CBSSN 

7 p.m. — FAU at Air Force, FS2 

7:30 p.m.  — California at Washington, PAC-12N

9:15 p.m. — South Florida at BYU, ESPN2 

9:30 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon, ESPN 

9:30 p.m. — Colorado at Arizona St, ESPNU 

9:30 p.m. — Oregon St. at Southern Cal, FS1 

FISHING

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Opens: The Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Lake Norman, Lake Norman, Charlotte, N.C, FS1 

GOLF

7 a.m. — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis, GOLF 

8 a.m. — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis, NBC 

Noon — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark, GOLF 

3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif, GOLF 

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m. — UFC 266 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPNEWS 

MLB

3 p.m. — NY Yankees at Boston OR Houston at Oakland, MLBN 

6 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Atlanta at San Diego, FOX 

9 p.m. — Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Colorado (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN 

NHL

6 p.m. — Preseason: Montréal at Toronto, NHLN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

6:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, NBCSN 

9 a.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City, NBCSN 

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley, NBCSN 

Sunday, September 26

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

Noon — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped), FS1 

1 p.m. — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill, FS1 

1:30 p.m. — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Husert's Speedway, Brandon, S.D. (Taped), CBSSN 

2:30 p.m. — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif, NBCSN 

5 p.m. — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Round 9, Valencia, Spain (Taped), CBSSN 

6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NBCSN 

9 p.m. — FIM: Motocross of Nations, Mantova, Italy (Taped), CBSSN 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

11 a.m. — Georgia at LSU, ESPNU 

1 p.m. — Baylor at TCU, ESPNU 

2 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Miami, ACCN 

3 p.m. — Tennessee at Missouri, SECN 

4 p.m. — Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

11 a.m. — Arkansas at Tennessee, SECN 

Noon — Miami at Notre Dame, ACCN 

Noon — Florida St. at Louisville, ESPNEWS 

1 p.m. — South Carolina at Texas A&M, SECN

2 p.m. — Washington at Washington St, PAC-12N 

3 p.m. — Ohio St. at Penn St, BTN 

4 p.m. — UCLA at Stanford, PAC-12N

5 p.m. — Baylor at Kansas St, ESPNU 

GOLF

11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark, GOLF 

11 a.m. — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final Day, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis, NBC 

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif, GOLF 

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2 

MLB

1:30 p.m. — NY Mets at Milwaukee, TBS 

4 p.m. — Atlanta at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN 

6 p.m. — NY Yankees at Boston, ESPN 

NFL

Noon — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Detroit, Indianapolis at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, CBS 

Noon — Regional Coverage: Washington at Buffalo, Chicago at Cleveland, New Orleans at New England, Atlanta at NY Giants, Arizona at Jacksonville, FOX 

3:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver, Miami at Las Vegas, CBS 

3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Rams, Seattle at Minnesota, FOX 

7:20 p.m. — Green Bay at San Francisco, NBC 

NHL

4 p.m. — Preseason: Boston at Washington, NHLN 

7 p.m. — Preseason: Ottawa at Winnipeg, NHLN 

RODEO

7 p.m. — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Deadwood, S.D. (Taped), CBSSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

8 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton, NBCSN 

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal, NBCSN 

11 a.m. — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, CBSSN 

6 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC, FS1 

8:30 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, ESPN2 

SOFTBALL

3 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill, CBSSN 

7:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill, FS2 

