092521-agt-ontheair

Saturday, September 25
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
2 p.m. — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif, NBCSN
4 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: From Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif, NBCSN
6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Texas Tech at Texas, ABC
11 a.m. — Richmond at Virginia Tech, ACCN
11 a.m. — Villanova at Penn St, BTN
11 a.m. — Boise St. at Utah St, CBS
11 a.m. — Miami (Ohio) at Army, CBSSN
11 a.m. — LSU at Mississippi St, ESPN
11 a.m. — Missouri at Boston College, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Bowling Green at Minnesota, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, Chicago, FOX
11 a.m. — SMU at TCU, FS1
11 a.m. — Georgia at Vanderbilt, SECN
1:30 p.m. — Washington St. at Utah, PAC-12N
2:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Michigan, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Illinois at Purdue, BTN
2:30 p.m. — Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Arlington, Texas, CBS
2:30 p.m. — Wyoming at UConn, CBSSN
2:30 p.m. — Clemson at NC State, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Louisville at Florida St, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — UTSA at Memphis, ESPNU
2:30 p.m. — Iowa St. at Baylor, FOX
2:30 p.m. — Colorado St. at Iowa, FS1
3 p.m. — Kansas at Duke, ACCN
3 p.m. — Georgia St. at Auburn, SECN
5 p.m. — UCLA at Stanford, PAC-12N
6 p.m. — Tennessee at Florida, ESPN
6 p.m. — Kentucky at South Carolina, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Navy at Houston, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Nebraska at Michigan St, FS1
6:30 p.m. — West Virginia at Oklahoma, ABC
6:30 p.m. — North Carolina at Georgia Tech, ACCN
6:30 p.m. — Akron at Ohio St, BTN
6:30 p.m. — Southern Miss. at Alabama, SECN
7 p.m. — Indiana at W. Kentucky, CBSSN
7 p.m. — FAU at Air Force, FS2
7:30 p.m. — California at Washington, PAC-12N
9:15 p.m. — South Florida at BYU, ESPN2
9:30 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — Colorado at Arizona St, ESPNU
9:30 p.m. — Oregon St. at Southern Cal, FS1
FISHING
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Opens: The Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Lake Norman, Lake Norman, Charlotte, N.C, FS1
GOLF
7 a.m. — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis, GOLF
8 a.m. — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis, NBC
Noon — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif, GOLF
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m. — UFC 266 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPNEWS
MLB
3 p.m. — NY Yankees at Boston OR Houston at Oakland, MLBN
6 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Atlanta at San Diego, FOX
9 p.m. — Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Colorado (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN
NHL
6 p.m. — Preseason: Montréal at Toronto, NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
6:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, NBCSN
9 a.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City, NBCSN
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley, NBCSN
Sunday, September 26
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
Noon — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped), FS1
1 p.m. — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill, FS1
1:30 p.m. — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Husert's Speedway, Brandon, S.D. (Taped), CBSSN
2:30 p.m. — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif, NBCSN
5 p.m. — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Round 9, Valencia, Spain (Taped), CBSSN
6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NBCSN
9 p.m. — FIM: Motocross of Nations, Mantova, Italy (Taped), CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
11 a.m. — Georgia at LSU, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Baylor at TCU, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Miami, ACCN
3 p.m. — Tennessee at Missouri, SECN
4 p.m. — Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m. — Arkansas at Tennessee, SECN
Noon — Miami at Notre Dame, ACCN
Noon — Florida St. at Louisville, ESPNEWS
1 p.m. — South Carolina at Texas A&M, SECN
2 p.m. — Washington at Washington St, PAC-12N
3 p.m. — Ohio St. at Penn St, BTN
4 p.m. — UCLA at Stanford, PAC-12N
5 p.m. — Baylor at Kansas St, ESPNU
GOLF
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark, GOLF
11 a.m. — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final Day, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis, NBC
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif, GOLF
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
1:30 p.m. — NY Mets at Milwaukee, TBS
4 p.m. — Atlanta at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN
6 p.m. — NY Yankees at Boston, ESPN
NFL
Noon — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Detroit, Indianapolis at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, CBS
Noon — Regional Coverage: Washington at Buffalo, Chicago at Cleveland, New Orleans at New England, Atlanta at NY Giants, Arizona at Jacksonville, FOX
3:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver, Miami at Las Vegas, CBS
3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Rams, Seattle at Minnesota, FOX
7:20 p.m. — Green Bay at San Francisco, NBC
NHL
4 p.m. — Preseason: Boston at Washington, NHLN
7 p.m. — Preseason: Ottawa at Winnipeg, NHLN
RODEO
7 p.m. — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Deadwood, S.D. (Taped), CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton, NBCSN
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal, NBCSN
11 a.m. — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, CBSSN
6 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC, FS1
8:30 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, ESPN2
SOFTBALL
3 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill, CBSSN
7:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill, FS2