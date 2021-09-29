093021-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m. — Virginia at Miami, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU
COLLEGE SOCCER
4 p.m. — Washington at Colorado, PAC-12N
6 p.m. — Oregon at California, PAC-12N
6 p.m. — Kentucky at Mississippi St., SECN
7 p.m. — Penn St. at Wisconsin, BTN
8 p.m. — Oregon St. at Stanford, PAC-12N
10 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona, PAC-12N
GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., GOLF
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
Noon — Milwaukee at St. Louis, MLBN
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR NY Yankees at Toronto, MLBN
NFL
7:20 p.m. — Jacksonville at Cincinnati, NFLN
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Preseason: Philadelphia at Boston, TNT
9 p.m. — Preseason: Vegas vs. Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, TNT
WNBA
7 p.m. — Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 2, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 2, ESPN2