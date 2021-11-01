 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Elkville - $39,900

A very nice bungalow on a large corner lot. Roof about 6 years old. New PEX water lines. Central air 7 years old, electric hot water, appliances gas stove and fridge. Fenced back yard and carport. A very nice front porch with swing. Elkville water district.

