 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $45,900

1 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $45,900

Cute 1 bed/2 bath home. The home has a nice built in bookcase and a nice fireplace in the living room. It has a nice size backyard with a fence. They have added a bonus room that could be made into a bedroom.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News