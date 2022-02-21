1 Bedroom Home in Makanda - $160,000

30 ACRES ADJOINING SHAWNEE! Down in the boondocks you will find this fabulous 30 acres with pasture, woods, twin caves, a stream and even a 1 bedroom home (cabin) with storage buildings and a place for a horse or two. You can’t find a better place for solitude and relaxation. Close to wineries, ziplining, hiking, river to river trails and much more. Connects to Shawnee Forest. It is a must see property!