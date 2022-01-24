1 Bedroom Home in Marion - $145,000

EVERYTHING about this one is like a one of a kind. It is a one-bedroom home, with the bedroom being in the loft. Large rooms, including the bath, which is handicapped accessible, oversized shower, and jet tub. Everything is NEW, NEW....wiring, insulation, windows, doors and the wood floors are 3/4 Birch. If you are looking for something small and special, this one may have your name on it.