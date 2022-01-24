 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Marion - $145,000

1 Bedroom Home in Marion - $145,000

EVERYTHING about this one is like a one of a kind. It is a one-bedroom home, with the bedroom being in the loft. Large rooms, including the bath, which is handicapped accessible, oversized shower, and jet tub. Everything is NEW, NEW....wiring, insulation, windows, doors and the wood floors are 3/4 Birch. If you are looking for something small and special, this one may have your name on it.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News