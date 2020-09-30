100120-agt-hickory

Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association
Second Annual Scott Miller Memorial Tournament
Flight A
Gross: 1st Place: Dave Armstrong, 2nd Place: Dom Cittadino, 3rd Place: John Washburn
Net: 1st Place: Paul Webb, 2nd Place: Dick Daesch, 3rd Place: Craig Hinde
Flight B
Gross: 1st Place: Mike Janulis, 2nd Place: Dan Lane, 3rd Place: John Martinko
Net: 1st Place (tie): Ben Balsano and Jeff Doherty, 3rd Place: Dave Koster
Flight C
Gross: 1st Place: Tom Redmond, 2nd Place: Chuck Vaught, 3rd Place: Ed Jones
Net: 1st Place: Mark Berkowitz, 2nd Place: Jerre Pfaff, 3rd Place: Jack Hagan
Flight D
Gross: 1st Place: John Sterczynski, 2nd Place: Jim Moake, 3rd Place: Ray Lichliter
Net: 1st Place: Hugh Muldoon, 2nd Place: Dave Ullman, 3rd Place: Bob Privett
Skins Gross: Bill Borgognoni, Hole #13
Skins Net: Dave Armstrong, Holes #12 and #15, Ed Jones, Hole #17
Longest Putt: Hole #12, Bill Borgognoni
Closest to Pin: Hole #13, Keith McQuarrie
Longest Drive: Hole #14, Dom Cittadino
Closest to Pin: Hole #17, Ed Jones
