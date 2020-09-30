100120-agt-hickory

 Skip to main content
Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association

Second Annual Scott Miller Memorial Tournament

Flight A 

Gross: 1st Place: Dave Armstrong, 2nd Place: Dom Cittadino, 3rd Place: John Washburn 

Net: 1st Place: Paul Webb, 2nd Place: Dick Daesch, 3rd Place: Craig Hinde 

Flight B 

Gross: 1st Place: Mike Janulis, 2nd Place: Dan Lane, 3rd Place: John Martinko

Net: 1st Place (tie): Ben Balsano and Jeff Doherty, 3rd Place:  Dave Koster

Flight C

Gross: 1st Place: Tom Redmond, 2nd Place:  Chuck Vaught, 3rd Place: Ed Jones 

Net: 1st Place: Mark Berkowitz, 2nd Place: Jerre Pfaff, 3rd Place: Jack Hagan

Flight D 

Gross: 1st Place: John Sterczynski, 2nd Place: Jim Moake, 3rd Place: Ray Lichliter

Net: 1st Place: Hugh Muldoon, 2nd Place: Dave Ullman, 3rd Place: Bob Privett

Skins Gross: Bill Borgognoni, Hole #13

Skins Net: Dave Armstrong, Holes #12 and #15, Ed Jones, Hole #17 

Longest Putt: Hole #12, Bill Borgognoni

Closest to Pin: Hole #13, Keith McQuarrie

Longest Drive: Hole #14, Dom Cittadino

Closest to Pin: Hole #17, Ed Jones

