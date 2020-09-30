100120-agt-ontheair

 Skip to main content
TELEVISION

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

3 p.m. — Syracuse at Louisville, ACCN

5 p.m. — Boston College at Notre Dame, ACCN

7 p.m. — Florida State at Virginia Tech, ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m. — Kansas State at West Virginia, ESPNU

GOLF

Noon — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J., GOLF

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., GOLF

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m. — Bellator 247: Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz (Flyweights), Milan, CBSSN

MLB 

11 a.m. — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 2, ESPN

Noon — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN2

1 p.m. — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, ABC

2 p.m. — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN

3 p.m. — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3 (if necessary), TBS

4 p.m. — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 2, ESPN2

6 p.m. — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN

9 p.m. — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 2, ESPN

NFL

7:20 p.m. — Denver at NY Jets, NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER 

10 a.m. — UEFA Champions League: Group Stage Draw, CBSSN

RADIO

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

3:50 p.m. — Marion vs. Harrisburg, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
