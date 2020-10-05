100620-agt-calendar

Related to this story
Three Southern Illinois counties have been placed on the COVID-19 warning list from the Illinois Department of Public health — a jump from one…
New Simpson Hill was one of 367 nationwide schools to receive the National Blue Ribbon School award last week.
The family of a woman who died at Carbondale Towers in May 2019 is suing the building manager, Ohio-based Millennia Housing Management, LTD.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Christian Baril’s story of encountering the Big Muddy Monster will be featured in a new documentary film, “Creature from Big Muddy: An Illinois Bigfoot Legend,” aimed at chronicling the folklore of Southern Illinois’ own Bigfoot creature.
Your Thursday morning headlines: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend in "deep pain" after death of newborn son; 2020 election update; the weather, birthdays and more.
Corrections officials are contending with a COVID-19 outbreak at Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna.
MARION — Officials at Heartland Regional Medical Center announced Friday they have purchased new equipment and added a drive-thru collection s…
Du Quoin’s Brandon Williams and Dalton Morgan were once formidable forces on the football field — but rarely at the same time.
Watch now: Pritzker issues Halloween guidance, says no to exempting counties from regional mitigations
The state on Wednesday announced Halloween COVID-19 guidance encouraging social distancing while trick-or-treating.