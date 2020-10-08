100920-agt-ontheair

TELEVISION
BOXING
9 p.m. — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa (Featherweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m. — Louisville at Georgia Tech, ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m. — Clemson at North Carolina, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Duke at North Carolina State, ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m. — Missouri at Tennessee, SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m. — Syracuse at Louisville, ACCN
GOLF
Noon — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa, GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, GOLF
7:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C. (taped), GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.), ESPN2
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
2:35 p.m. — American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 5, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles (if necessary), TBS
6:10 p.m. — American League Division Series: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary), TBS
8:08 p.m. — National League Division Series: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Game 4, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary), FS1
NBA
8 p.m. — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ABC
WOMEN'S SOCCER
4 p.m. — NWSL: Orlando at Houston, CBSSN
TENNIS
7:45 a.m. — ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
10 a.m. — ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, NBC
10 a.m. — ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, NBCSN
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Marion vs. Althoff (from 2006 season), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
